Mark P. Sturtevant, 69, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was born in Schenectady, NY on April 9, 1950 to Rupert and Jean Sturtevant and graduated from Scotia Glenville High School in 1969. Mark worked for General Electric in Schenectady for 36 years. He was an active member of the State Street Presbyterian Church serving as an elder, trustee and building use liaison for the past 20 years. He enjoyed baseball and football always rooting for the Boston Red Socks and the NY Giants. He had a passion for computers and was often researching information online or catching up on Facebook. Mark was a friend to all and was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was predeceased by his parents, Rupert and Jean. Mark is survived by his wife, Peggy; brothers in law, Charles Plummer and Robert Plummer; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the State Street Presbyterian Church, 5 Catherine Street, Schenectady. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Powell Wiswall Cemetery, Ballston Spa. Memorial contributions in memory of Mark may be made to the State Street Presbyterian Church or the Animal Protective Foundation. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020