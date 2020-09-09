1/1
Mark Richard Pahl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Richard Pahl, 62, passed away peacefully on his birthday, September 4, 2020, surrounded by his family and friends. Born in Niskayuna, he was the son of the late Julius and Vivian (Mitchell) Pahl. Mark was a 1976 graduate of Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School and went on to continue his education at R.P.I. in Troy, graduating in 1980 with a degree in engineering. While at R.P.I. he was a member of the Phi Kappa Theta, where he made many fraternal friends. Following his education, Mark proudly defended his country in the Navy from 1980 to 1990. Mark obtained several awards and medals during his time in the service such as the Meritorious Service medal. He also rose through several ranks such as the ship's Engineer Officer ultimately achieving Lt. Commander. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, Mark worked for several power plants between Colorado and New York as a General Manager. He was a long-time member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Glenville. Mark was an avid reader, skier, enjoyed traveling and watching M*A*S*H. Above all he enjoyed the time he spent surrounded by his family and friends. Left to cherish Mark's memory are his brother Jeffrey Pahl (Tracy), sisters Melissa Rogers (Greg) and Johanna Nowacki (David). His nephews and nieces Kyle Pahl, Jason Pahl, Erin Pahl, Julie Umar, James Rogers and Erika Nowacki along with several great nieces, nephews, extended family members, his best friend Cesar Guerra and many other friends also survive. In addition to his parents, Mark was predeceased by his brothers James Pahl and John Pahl. Funeral services for Mark will be held on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 11am at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd Outdoor Chapel, 547 Saratoga Rd, Glenville, NY. The family will greet friends and family from 10-11am prior to the service at the church. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Burial with military honors will follow the service at Park View Cemetery, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Mark's name may be made to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 547 Saratoga Rd, Glenville, NY 12302. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd Outdoor Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd Outdoor Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Glenville Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved