Mark Richard Pahl, 62, passed away peacefully on his birthday, September 4, 2020, surrounded by his family and friends. Born in Niskayuna, he was the son of the late Julius and Vivian (Mitchell) Pahl. Mark was a 1976 graduate of Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School and went on to continue his education at R.P.I. in Troy, graduating in 1980 with a degree in engineering. While at R.P.I. he was a member of the Phi Kappa Theta, where he made many fraternal friends. Following his education, Mark proudly defended his country in the Navy from 1980 to 1990. Mark obtained several awards and medals during his time in the service such as the Meritorious Service medal. He also rose through several ranks such as the ship's Engineer Officer ultimately achieving Lt. Commander. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, Mark worked for several power plants between Colorado and New York as a General Manager. He was a long-time member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Glenville. Mark was an avid reader, skier, enjoyed traveling and watching M*A*S*H. Above all he enjoyed the time he spent surrounded by his family and friends. Left to cherish Mark's memory are his brother Jeffrey Pahl (Tracy), sisters Melissa Rogers (Greg) and Johanna Nowacki (David). His nephews and nieces Kyle Pahl, Jason Pahl, Erin Pahl, Julie Umar, James Rogers and Erika Nowacki along with several great nieces, nephews, extended family members, his best friend Cesar Guerra and many other friends also survive. In addition to his parents, Mark was predeceased by his brothers James Pahl and John Pahl. Funeral services for Mark will be held on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 11am at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd Outdoor Chapel, 547 Saratoga Rd, Glenville, NY. The family will greet friends and family from 10-11am prior to the service at the church. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Burial with military honors will follow the service at Park View Cemetery, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Mark's name may be made to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 547 Saratoga Rd, Glenville, NY 12302. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com
