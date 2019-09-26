|
|
Mark S. Wilson, age 62, died on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, comfortably at his home with his loving wife by his side. Mark was born on October 7, 1956 in Troy, NY to the late Harold and Shirley (Williamson) Wilson. Mark attended Burnt-Hills Ballston Lake High School and following his graduation earned his associate's degree at Schenectady Community College. Mark was a hard worker and shared his talents with many different companies. He served as a store manager for Home Fabric Mills in Glenville for over 20 years, and later worked at various other home stores, such as Lowes, Home Depot, and Builders Square. Mark loved having a good time and being around his family. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed his time at the local bowling alleys. Mark was a former communicant of Our Lady of Grace Church and most recently attended Calvary Episcopal Church. Mark is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Rosemaria Wilson; his siblings, Dennis (Michele) Wilson and Debbie (Jeff) Daniels; and his adoring nieces and nephews, Chris Wilson, Matt (Alex) Wilson, Elizabeth Wilson, Amanda Daniels and Zach Daniels. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated by Father Gabriel Morrow on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church, 85 Lake Hill Road Ballston Lake, New York. Entombment will be in Pineview Cemetery, Queensbury, New York. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Episcopal Church, 85 Lake Hill Road Ballston Lake, New York. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Mark's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019