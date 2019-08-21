|
|
Mark V. Tranelli, 65, died Monday, August 19, 2019, at the Schenectady Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Mark was born on Oct. 21, 1953, in Corning NY. He was a graduate of Linton High School, Class of 1973. He had been a Courier for Capital District Regional Off-Track Betting, for many years. He was an avid golfer and bowler. He was a Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus, Assembly No. 1654 and a communicant of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church and a member of the church choir. He was predeceased by his father, Anthony Tranelli. Survivors include his mother, June Tranelli of Schenectady; a sister and brother, Deborah Tranelli of Princeton, NJ and Steven (Kathleen) Tranelli of Rochester, NY; nieces, Sarah Tranelli of Buffalo, NY and Kathryn (Justin) Ramey of Wickliffe, OH; as well as his beloved cat, Stacy. Funeral service, Tuesday morning, 8:15 a.m. from the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady and 9 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church (Union St.) where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours, Monday evening, 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation, 1270 Belmont Ave., Schenectady, NY 12308, [email protected] or Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302, [email protected] Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019