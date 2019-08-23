The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
8:15 AM
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church
Union St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Tranelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark V. Tranelli


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark V. Tranelli Obituary
Mark V. Tranelli, 65, died Monday, August 19, 2019, at the Schenectady Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Funeral service, Tuesday morning, 8:15 a.m. from the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady and 9 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekawitha Church (Union St.) where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours, Monday evening, 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital 1270 Belmont Ave., Schenectady, NY 12308, [email protected] or Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302, [email protected] Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
Download Now