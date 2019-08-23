|
Mark V. Tranelli, 65, died Monday, August 19, 2019, at the Schenectady Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Funeral service, Tuesday morning, 8:15 a.m. from the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady and 9 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekawitha Church (Union St.) where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours, Monday evening, 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital 1270 Belmont Ave., Schenectady, NY 12308, [email protected] or Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302, [email protected] Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019