Marla K. (Henzel) McMullin, 79, of Niskayuna, NY, passed away on June 13, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital after a brief illness. Marla was born August 3, 1940 in Plattsburgh, NY, a daughter of Harry McCready and Lillian McIntyre. She graduated as a Registered Nurse in Yonkers, NY. Marla enjoyed a long career in nursing, working at General Foods, Four Winds, and Conifer Park to name a few. Marla retired from MVP Insurance in Schenectady. She also enjoyed volunteering as an EMT with the Saratoga Springs Ambulance Corp. and worked many summers at the Saratoga Flat Track. Marla loved spending time with her friends, family, and her cats. She cherished her time shopping and doing her nails with her granddaughter Tabitha. Marla also became very special friends with Bill Murphy whom she met in recent years. Survivors include her three sons, Christopher Henzel, Gregory Henzel and Matthew Henzel, and her granddaughter, Tabitha Henzel. Marla was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Nancy Broughton. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



