|
|
Marlene Fay Germain, 85, was carried away in the arms of her Savior on Monday, September 16, 2019. Born in Gloversville, NY, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Ruth Boyes Schrecker. Marlene had many talents and hobbies during her lifetime. She was active in sports and was invited to play in the 1977 Volleyball World Championship in Hawaii. She was a bird enthusiast and enjoyed spending time outside in nature; she owned many horses and enjoyed trail-riding and participating in rodeos. She was also a gifted gardener and enjoyed tending to her indoor plants and growing a vegetable garden. She is survived by her husband, Brad Germain of Franklin, NC; four children, Douglas Pechtel and wife Margie of Fonda, NY, Darryl "Duke" Pechtel and wife Cindy of Glenville, NY, Ruth "Sissy" Brown and husband Mike of Caroga Lake, NY and Sarah "Becky" Cook and husband Chip of Bleecker, NY; three step-children, Jason Germain of Niskayuna, NY, Laurie Jay of Franklin, NC and Christine Jason of Otto, NC; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 21st at Reilly & Son Funeral Home, 1200 Central Ave., Colonie, NY. Robert E. Walter will officiate. Burial will be held in the Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie, NY. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Nick Brown, Bronson Brown, Bryon Pechtel, Kyle Pechtel, David Cook and Mike Vandenburg. reillyandson.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019