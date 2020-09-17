Marlene Kardos, affectionately known as Mommabuck, Momma, Mar, Mom, Grandma and The Buckanator gracefully transitioned to Heaven on Monday, September 14, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Marlene is well known for being generous with everything, especially her kindness and love. Her kindness was palpable, and her family was her greatest love and top priority. Marlene was born in Hazleton Pennsylvania in 1946 and was the daughter of the late Ervin and Gladys (Jenkins) Freed. She moved to Schenectady in 1965 after completing airline school in Hartford Connecticut. She married her soul mate, Stephen Kardos in 1967. She worked as a travel agent until having her beloved children, Daniel and Katrina. She then worked as a pharmacy technician for many years. Marlene devoted her life to helping her family thrive. She loved our weekly family dinners and laughing and joking with her family and friends. Marlene is survived by her husband of 53 years, Stephen Kardos, her son Daniel Kardos (Donna), her daughter Katrina Dott (Kenneth). She is the cherished grandmother of Austin Kardos, Konnor Dott and Kody Dott, step-grandchildren Nicole Urschel (Ryan) and Kenny Dott. She is also survived by a brother and family in Pennsylvania. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Marlene's family on Saturday September 19, at St Paul's Episcopal Church (1911 Fairview Avenue, Schenectady NY) from 2pm-5pm with a Requiem funeral mass following at 5:30 p.m. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the NYOH Community Cancer Foundation, 449 Route 146, Suite 101 Clifton Park, NY 12065 or to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205. We would like to thank all of our family and friends who helped and supported us through this difficult process. We would like to especially thank Dr. Makenzie Evangelist of NYOH and Community Hospice nurses Kate and Maggie. Your knowledge and compassion helped to make a very difficult time manageable. You are all family now. To leave a condolence or message for the family please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com
