1932 - 2019
Marlene Lambert, 87, of Schenectady, died peacefully on October 16, 2019 in West Kingston, Rhode Island. Born along with twin sister, Marilyn, in Binghamton, New York in 1932, Marlene grew up in Syracuse. She graduated from Syracuse University in 1954. She taught nursing at Baylor University and worked locally as a registered nurse. She was predeceased by her husband, Dick, and siblings, Bill McKee and Marilyn Engeler. She is survived by her son, Richard Lambert and his wife, Alyssa of Saunderstown, RI; grandchildren, Erica and Amanda Lambert; sister, Mary (Joe) Mantaro, of Slingerlands and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be no funeral service.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
