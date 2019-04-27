Marshall Kenneth "Ken" Margolius, 80, of Clifton Park, New York, and Plantation, Florida, the son of the late Anne and Milton "Mickey" Margolius, and the brother of the late Phyllis Solomon, passed away in the early hours of Friday, April 26, 2019. Ken was born in Albany, New York, on January 23, 1939. He graduated from Albany High School and from Boston University, where he received a master's degree. He was a founding member and served as treasurer of Congregation Beth Shalom in Clifton Park. He was also a past member of Temple Israel in Albany. He was a lifetime associate of Hadassah and member of Washington Masonic Lodge in Albany, as was his father before him. His passions were history and following sports, and he enjoyed running and casual golf. He was known for his quick wit and dry sense of humor. His family was the most important thing in his life. He was very grateful to have been surrounded by loving and supportive friends. Ken is survived by his wife, Lynne Lazarow Margolius; his daughter, Debra Krueger (William); his son, Andrew (Sandy); and his former son-in-law, Dr. Robert Pilchik; as well as seven adored grandchildren, Samantha, Josie, and Ella Pilchik, Sloane and Paxton Margolius, and Alec and Jaimie Krueger. He was recently predeceased by his beloved daughter, Laura Pilchik. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Shirley Payet and Barbara Lazarow, along with several nieces and nephews, and his two special cousins, Donna Gordon and Melvin Margolius. His loss brings us incredible sadness, but our memories will be forever cherished. Services at the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Avenue Albany on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the Beth Sholom Cemetery on Schermerhorn Street in Rotterdam, NY. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited. The period of mourning will be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the . For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinemememorialchapel.com Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary