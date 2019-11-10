|
|
Martha van Wagenen Ivins, 91, of State Route 145 passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the home of her birth, under the loving care of her family. Born January 13, 1928 in the hamlet of Lawyersville, she was the daughter of Jared van Wagenen III and Marion Louise (Potts) van Wagenen. Martha attended Cornell University in Ithaca, NY and Westminster Choir College in Princeton, NJ. On December 31, 1946 Martha married the Rev. Wilbur E. Ivins and together they raised their three children. She retired in 1988 from Montgomery Township School District where she was a special education instructional aide. Locally Martha was a member of the Cobleskill Regional Hospital Auxiliary. She was an active member of the Lawyersville Reformed Church, and Board of World Missions RCA. Martha also was the choir director for the Harlingen Reformed Church in Belle Mead, NJ. Cherishing her memory are Martha's children: Joanne Ivins of Payson, AZ, Dr Jonathan Ivins of Frederick, MD, and Gretchen Ivins Cosgrove and husband Allen Cosgrove of Cobleskill; three grandchildren: Nicholas Scholer, Sarah Ivins and Matthew Ivins. Also, sister-in-law Marilyn van Wagenen and many beloved nieces and nephews. Martha was predeceased by her husband on September 23, 2016, sister Gretchen Gausby and brother Jared van Wagenen IV. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at noon, November 16th at the Lawyersville Reformed Church, 4957 State Route 145, Cobleskill, NY. A time of fellowship will be held in the social hall immediately following. Burial will be attended by family in the Lawyersville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, NY 13820 (formerly Catskill Area Hospice and Palliative Care). Arrangements have been entrusted to Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home 171 Elm Street, Cobleskill, NY. Further information and the provision for online condolences may be found at www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019