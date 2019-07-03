Martha Jane Cummings (Martie) passed away peacefully at home with her children at her side. Martha was born March 19, 1929 in NJ. Martha was predeceased by her parents, John and Rica Redyke; as well as her five siblings,Henry, Pete, Trina, Betty and Daisy. Martha was also predeceased by her sons, John, infant son, William and her husband, John. In the 1950s Martha moved to Delanson, NY with her parents and began work at General Electric in Schenectady, NY. It was at General Electric that she met the man who would become her husband of 58 years, John B. Cummings. They began a life together and following the birth of their first child, JohnDavid, Martha left GE to become a mom and homemaker. Two more children followed, Carol and Mark and then the family was complete. Martha and John lived in Scotia, NY, Pittsfield, MA and finally settled in Charlton in 1961. Martha was a fun loving and caring individual and was the epitome of a loving wife and mother. Martha worked during the hours her children were in school in multiple part time positions so she could always be available for her family. There were regular trips to the local pool in the summer and allowed her boys to turn the back yard into a hockey rink in winter. Family vacations to the Jersey Shore as well many historic sights were carefully planned by Martha. The whole family went multiple times to Yankee games and while there enjoyed wonderful picnic treats prepared by mom. Martha indulged her family but set firm and fair limits and there was always enough love to go around for her children. Later Martha and John enjoyed longer visits to Florida for warmer weather activities. Martha possessed a wonderful sense of humor and there were endless good times with her family. As her family grew she worked at additional employment opportunities including as a paper delivery woman, Wackenhut security guard, Kelly Girl office substitute for the phone company, and eventually as a rural postal delivery person. She retired from the post office in 1990 and spent the next several years enjoying time with her five grandchildren. She spent a great deal of time with her local three grandsons and was instrumental in the upbringing as a regular care giver. Holidays were her specialty with great meals and lots of love and laughter. Martha was a devout christian and attended Faith Baptist Church, serving for a time as a volunteer in the food pantry and at Lenton luncheons. Martha and John were great supporters of the Schenectady City Mission and believed they truly do God's work with programs. Martha is survived by her children, Carol Greco (Frank) of Amsterdam and Mark Cummings(Donna) of Beckley, West Virginia. As well as five grandchildren, Frankie (Kristie), Chris (Chrissy) Ben, Taylor and Madison. Martha will be missed tremendously by her family and friends and held in our loving memory always. A calling hour will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 11 Glenridge Rd, Rexford, NY 12148. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Hagaman Mills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Schenectady City Mission and Faith Baptist Church. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 3, 2019