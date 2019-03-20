Martha Louise Kurowski, 92, of Charlton, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday March 18, 2019 at home. Born in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Olive (Fecteau) Payette. She was a home maker. Martha was a member of the Greater Grace Community Church and was very active in the church. Martha was a gifted and passionate artist. She also immensely enjoyed gardening. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Martha was predeceased by her husband, Harold R Kurowski, whom she married February 26, 1946 and one son, Raymond Kurowski. She is survived by two loving daughters, Gayle Bailey of Charlton and Sharon Vincent of Burnt Hills; one loving daughter-in-law, Diane Kurowski of Scotia; one loving brother, John Payette (Ginny) of Scotia. Martha is also survived by her loving 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services for Martha will be Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Schenectady Memorial Park in Rotterdam. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Martha's memory to the Greater Grace Community Church World Missions 100 Saratoga Village Blvd #17 Malta NY 12020. To leave a message of condolence you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com . Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary