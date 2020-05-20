Dr. Martha Soler Diorio passed away peacefully in her home on May 16, 2020 at the age of 101. She was born in Puerto Rico on April 9, 1919 to Victoriano Soler and Emilia Soler Favale. Martha graduated from the University of Puerto Rico, followed by the University of Maryland Medical School, where she met her husband, the late Dr. John Diorio. Upon graduation, Martha completed her internship at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, CT, followed by a junior residency at Bellevue Hospital in NYC. After finishing her residency in OBGYN at both Arecibo District Hospital and Municipal Hospital, Martha and John set up their medical practices in Schenectady, NY in 1948. Upon her husband's death in 1985, Dr. Martha continued her private practice until 1990. Semi-retired at that point, Martha worked part time at Bellevue Hospital in Niskayuna for another 10 years, finally retiring in 2000, at the age of 81. She is a lifetime member of both the Schenectady and the New York State Medical Societies. Dr. Martha is one of eight children, four of whom predeceased her. Besides her parents, siblings and husband, she was predeceased by a grandson. Martha is survived by her loving children, Dr. John Diorio (Deborah), Marta "Tita" McKenna (Michael), Rose Lynch (Tom) and Deborah Lyons (Barry Kenyon), nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Due to Covid-19, memorial services will be private. Donations in memory of Dr. Martha made to "The Autism Research Institute" or to "Community Hospice" would be greatly appreciated. Condolences and memories may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 20, 2020.