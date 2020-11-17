Martin E. Pfeiffenberger, 58, of Guilderland passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Albany Medical Center. Born in Niskayuna, he is the son of the late Robert H. and Phyllis M. Pfeiffenberger. Raised in Colonie, Marty was a graduate of Bishop Gibbons High School and the University of Albany. Marty started his career as a Sales Representative at Georgia Pacific in Scotia and was also a long-time waiter at the Barnsider restaurant in Colonie. In 2003, Marty founded Maple Tree Funding in Latham. Through his hard work and dedication, he grew Maple Tree Funding into the successful business that it is today. Marty served as Secretary of the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), and currently held the position of President of the Board of Directors of ClearPath Association Management Solutions and had recently served as the Chair of NAMB's Government Affairs Committee. He also served as President of the NY Association of Mortgage Brokers in 2014-2015. Marty's commitment and passion for the association was recently recognized when he was presented with the 2019-2020 Mortgage Professional of the Year Award, one of the association's most prestigious awards. Marty was an avid sports fan, horse racing and golf enthusiast. He loved the NY Giants and the NY Rangers and attended many games with his best friends. He was a member of Albany Country Club and thoroughly enjoyed Saturday morning pick-up matches with his golfing buddies. He also enjoyed his Wednesday night bowling league more for the camaraderie than for the bowling. Nonetheless, his friends enjoyed witnessing him bowl a perfect game. Marty was a true gentleman, genuine to the core. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. He was adored by his family and his too many to count friends. He was our confidant, companion and caretaker. Marty had an easy way about him and an amazing sense of humor and wit, lighting up every room he entered with his presence and leaving smiles upon his exit. His vast knowledge on countless subjects earned him the family nicknames such as 'Mr. Google' or 'Walking Encyclopedia'. His positivity and larger than life personality will be missed by so many. In keeping with his charitable and giving nature, Marty gave the gift of life by being an organ donor. In 2006 he met and married the love of his life Kim, and she gave him the greatest gift he would ever receive, their son Chase. They changed his life, and as with all things Marty tried – he easily and quickly excelled at being an amazing Father, patient, kind and ever present. He enjoyed coaching and volunteering with Guilderland youth sports. His greatest joy was to share his time coaching, playing sports and guiding his amazing son Chase. Marty is the beloved husband of Kimberly Pfeiffenberger. He is the devoted father of Chase Pfeiffenberger, stepfather of Kayla and Alexa Patnaude and is the son-in-law of Charlene Bowers. Marty is the brother of Robert (Karen) Pfeiffenberger, Philip (Judy) Pfeiffenberger, Gregory (Jill) Pfeiffenberger, Catherine Pfeiffenberger (Matthew Clements) and Michelle Pfeiffenberger (Mark Cuthbertson). He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Marty's family on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 10:30 at St. Madeleine Sophie Church, 3500 Carman Rd. Guilderland. Interment will follow at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the Martin E. Pfeiffenberger Memorial Scholarship Fund to benefit HS Seniors at Guilderland and Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons High Schools. Checks made out to the fund, can be sent to the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave. Albany, NY 12205. For more information go to www.martypfeiffenbergerscholarship.com
For directions or to leave a message of condolence for the family or to view Marty's video tribute visit www. CannonFuneral.com
.