Martin H. Goggin
Martin Hall Goggin, 77, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at his home with his loving wife by his side. Marty was the son of the late Thomas J. and Madeline H. Mahoney and was the devoted husband of over 53 years, to Bonnie L. Goggin. He graduated from Guilderland High School in 1962 and proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1962 to 1966. He worked for 34 years for New York State at CDPC as a Refrigeration Technician. He enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters and trying his luck with the casino and lottery. Marty is survived by his wife, Bonnie; his children, Martin, Stephen (Lauren), John, Jennifer (Jamie) Polak. His granddaughters, Fiona who proudly called him Papa and Aria who called him Grandpa, his sister Linda Ryan and many nieces and nephews. Marty will always be remembered for his drawn out story telling and jokes. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, New York. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current NYS occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the VFW Rotterdam, 609 Draper Ave., Schenectady, NY 12306. To leave a special message for the family online visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
NOV
18
Funeral service
12:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
NOV
18
Burial
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
