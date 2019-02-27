Martin H. Mountain, 87, of Latham, entered into eternal life on Monday, February 25, 2019. Born in Schenectady on December 31, 1931 he was the son of the late Hugh David and Dorothy Isabel Carey Mountain. He was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School where he was the captain of the varsity basketball team, and played baseball and track. He attended Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland and then went onto The College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia where he was a member of Theta Delta Chi as well as the captain of their varsity basketball team and a member of the baseball team. He later attended The New England School of Law and upon graduation, he worked for the Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation retiring as the legal affairs coordinator after 31 years of service. He was married to Jacquelyn Grawe Mountain of Scotia and has three daughters, Jennifer M. Mountain of Massachusetts, Julie E. Mountain of Vermont and Ellen C. Mountain (John Bagni) also of Massachusetts. He later married Nancy Cioffi and has two step-daughters, Julie A. Cioffi and Megan B. Cioffi and one step-son, Brian C. Cioffi. Mr. Mountain was an avid sports fan and horseracing enthusiast who enjoyed every Saturday during the racing season from his finish line seating in the clubhouse at Saratoga. He was a loyal friend and a kind, witty and supportive father and husband. He had a strong devotion to his faith and had a sincere love of animals. He loved the Cape and frequented Chatham, MA for his anniversary every year and fulfilled a lifelong dream of visiting Ireland. His Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 9 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville. Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham, NY. His family would like to thank the nursing staff at the Glens Falls Hospital for their support and compassion to Mr. Mountain and his family over the course of the last two weeks-particularly Linette, Theresa, Colleen and Kit. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Francis Chapel, 145 Wolf Rd. Albany, NY. 12205. Interment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family, please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com. Published in The Daily Gazette from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019