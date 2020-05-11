Martin H. Scher
1939 - 2020
It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of Martin H. Scher, 80, on May 9, 2020, in Boca Raton, FL. A proud son of Albany, New York, Marty was born on July 17, 1939, to the late Samuel and Anne Scher. Marty is survived by his beloved wife Barbara; his sons Todd (James), and Eric (Stacey); his brother, Paul; his sister Marilyn (Klein); his grandchildren Nathan and Alexandra; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, all of whom formed part of Marty's loving family circle. A full obituary will follow. Funeral services will be private due to the pandemic but a memorial service will be planned at a date to be determined. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit levinememorialchapel.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 438-1002
