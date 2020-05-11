It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of Martin H. Scher, 80, on May 9, 2020, in Boca Raton, FL. A proud son of Albany, New York, Marty was born on July 17, 1939, to the late Samuel and Anne Scher. Marty is survived by his beloved wife Barbara; his sons Todd (James), and Eric (Stacey); his brother, Paul; his sister Marilyn (Klein); his grandchildren Nathan and Alexandra; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, all of whom formed part of Marty's loving family circle. A full obituary will follow. Funeral services will be private due to the pandemic but a memorial service will be planned at a date to be determined. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit levinememorialchapel.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 11, 2020.