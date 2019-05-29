Martin R. "Bob" Kwolek, 87, passed away on Friday, May 24th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born in Schenectady to the late Martin and Henrietta (Urban) Kwolek. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. For many years, Bob owned the Canajoharie Cartage Company. After selling the business he went on to work at the Grandview Block and Supply Company until his retirement. Bob was very fond of snowmobiling. He also enjoyed canoeing and was an avid NASCAR and New York Yankees fan. Left behind to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 67 years, Dolores M. Kwolek; his daughters, Leslie Hauke and Karen Kwolek; his grandchildren, Jason and Caitlyn Hauke; his sister-in-law, Evelyn Muller and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Bob was predeceased by his siblings, Henry, Edmond, Mary, Stella and Helen and his son-in-law, Cameron Hauke. Calling hours will take place on Friday, May 31st from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave, Rotterdam with a memorial service to follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial with military honors will be at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. To share a special message with his family, please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 29, 2019