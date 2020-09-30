1/
Martin Vincent "Marty" Chauvin
Martin "Marty" Vincent Chauvin, 87, of Mechanicville, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, September 28, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Emmett Chauvin, DDS and Lucille Carmody Chauvin. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 65 years, Bettina Izzo Chauvin. Marty graduated from Siena College and served two years in the Army. He spent the majority of his career working for the New York State Department of Transportation in Albany. He was an avid reader and he and Bettina made frequent visits to the Mechanicville public library. He enjoyed playing golf with his family and friends, known to prefer the fastest round possible at the earliest tee time. He enjoyed watching (and yelling at) the Yankees, Giants and Notre Dame, usually with a cold one in hand. Most of all, Marty delighted in spending time with his family, taking pride in all of his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Marty was predeceased by his brothers, Dr. James Chauvin, DDS, Dr. Robert Chauvin, DDS and John Chauvin and his sister, Dr. Carol Fortier, PhD. Marty is survived by his wife Bettina, his sister Margaret (Peggy) Rinehart of Costa Mesa, CA, his son Martin Chauvin and wife Barbara of Halfmoon, NY; and daughters Patricia Chauvin of Hyde Park, NY; Laura Chauvin and husband Dean Wiggs of Gaithersburg, Maryland; Caroline Chauvin and husband Richard White of Ballston Lake, NY; Ann Marie Chauvin and husband Chris Wiggs of Arlington, VA; along with seven grandchildren: Daniel Chauvin (Rebecca), Dr. Lauren Berninger, DO, Justin Wiggs (Nicole), Kevin Chauvin, Matthew Berninger, Emily White (Christopher) and Jessica Wiggs. He is also survived by many cherished nephews and nieces. Private visitation and services will be held at Devito Salvatore Funeral Home and All Saints on the Hudson North Church in Stillwater, followed by a private interment in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Woodley House, Washington DC (woodleyhouse.org) or the Mechanicville Public Library. During this difficult time, friends and family are encouraged to visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com to leave condolences, and share photos and special memories they have of Marty.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville, NY 12118
(518) 664-4500
