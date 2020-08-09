Marvin B. Cohen, 87, passed peacefully on Monday August 3, 2020 n his sleep after a brief illness. Born in Schenectady on February 4, 1933, he was the son of Abram and Mae Lutzer Cohen and was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School. He then went to Rider University in New Jersey majoring in Economics and Finance. His studies were interrupted when he was drafted into the US Army. After serving for two years, he returned to Rider where he received a Bachelor Degree. Marv returned to Schenectady to join his father in the family business, Avon Meat Market. Following his father's death, he continued to run the business until recently. Six days a week, you could always find Marv in his office at Avon where he made many dear friends, customers and business associates. To his very last day at work, old friends would still stop by to chat and listen to the many stories about life in Schenectady. As a youngster, he loved sports, especially baseball. Marv eventually bought and raced several trotters at Saratoga and Vernon Downs. His wit, wisdom and keen business attributes will be long remembered. He was married to the late Ricki Steinman and later to the former Edith Musillo with whom he enjoyed many happy years until her death on June 16, 2011. He leaves his daughters Terri Moore of Decater, Illinois, and Corri (Luke) Parrinello of Pittsburgh, PA; his sister Joan (Gary) Adelson of Niskayuna; nephews Alan (Kathy) and Marc (Alyssa) Adelson and their daughters, Rachael, Lucy, Sophie and Leah; step children; Vincent (Rob) Rossi and Maria (Jim) Ostrowski all of Clifton Park, Mitchell Rossi of Schenectady, Annette Saunders and Paul (Renee) Rossi all of Saratoga Springs; Grandchildren Jason (Alyson) Moore, Danielle (Stephen) Marksberry, Matthew (Rebecca) Moore, Erica (Brendan) Cusik, Zachary Parrinello, Mikhail, Maddelena and Aidan Ostrowski, Luca Rossi-Meyer, Daniel, Harrison, Mason, Evelina and Isabella Rossi, Raphaella, Anna and Tristan Saunders; great-grandchildren Carter, Kaidden, Isaac and Alexis as well as cousins. A private service took place on Thursday followed by entombment. Arrangements were under the care of the Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Avenue, Amsterdam. Please visit his online guestbook at www.brbsfuneral.com
.