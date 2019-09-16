The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
Mary A. Baldwin Obituary
Mary A. Baldwin, 75, died Friday, September 13, 2019, at Ellis Hospital. Mary was born in Schenectady, raised by her mother Constance Margaret McCarthy. She had attended the Schenectady City Schools. She worked with her husband for 20 years with the business they created , Dick's Public Livery Service. Later working for over 30 years as a cashier for SUNOCO/ Holmes and Krugler, on Erie Blvd. She will always be remembered as one hard worker, a humble women who would help everyone. Mary had a heart of GOLD. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Richard W. Baldwin. Survived by her children Frank, Tim, James, Diane, Gail and Tom and raised Star and Christian; siblings Loretta, George, Rose and Joyce, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and a wealth of friends. She was predeceased by two children John and Richard, Jr. Calling hours Wednesday morning 10:30 to 1:00 at the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St. Schenectady. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation 53 Maple Ave. Scotia, NY 12302. Mary requested no flowers. Online condolences may be expressed at wwwdalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019
