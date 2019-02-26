Mary A. Johnson, 84, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in Schenectady to the late Dominick and Victoria Conte Pasquariello. She was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School, Class of 1952. In her early years she sold real estate for Klein Realty, before pursuing her career as a bookkeeper for the former Barrett Electric. She later retired from Hallmark Nursing Center as office manager, being remembered as a dedicated employee always helping out with her thoughtfulness and kindness. Mary was devoted to her family and adored each of her grandchildren. She was better known as "Granny" or "Gram". She loved to cook, sew and everything was made with love. After retirement, Mary enjoyed winters in Florida with family and friends. Mary will be forever missed by her loving husband of 65 years, Nelson Johnson; her son, Neil (Arlene) Johnson and her daughter, Sandra Paniccia. Mary is also survived by her sister, Virginia Bush; her sister-in-law, Anna Johnson; brother-in-law, Jack Zino; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; along with many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her loving son-in-law, Joseph Paniccia; her siblings, John and Daniel Pasquariello and Antoinette Zino. The family would like to thank the Hospice team and would also like to acknowledge and give thanks to all those who continued to keep Mary in their prayers. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2nd at 8:30 a.m. at Kateri Tekakwitha Church (Union Street), Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110. Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan Street, Schenectady. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary