|
|
Mary A. Johnson 84, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral service, Saturday morning, 9 a.m. on March 2, 2019 at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church (Union St.) where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Memorial contribution may be made to Jack's House, 17 Rosa Rd., Schenectady, NY 12308 or the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, New York 12110. Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019