Mrs. Mary A. Niemczyk, 99, of Amsterdam, New York, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Wilkinson Residential Health Care Facility in Amsterdam. She was born September 2, 1920 in Amsterdam, New York a daughter of the late Michael and Catherine Silka Bryk. A lifelong resident, she was a graduate of Wilbur H. Lynch High School – Class of 1938. For many years she was employed by the General Electric Company in Schenectady, New York as an Administrative Assistant lastly in Employee Benefits retiring after 40 years of service in 1982. She was a devoted member of St. Stanislaus Church and the Ladies Rosary Society. She served as a Eucharistic Minister, was a Pierogi Angel and a member of the Christ Child Society. Mary was also a member of St. Mary's Club 60, the GE Quarter Century Club and GEAA. As a member of the Polish American Veterans Auxiliary, she served as President and Treasurer. She was married to Steven A. Niemczyk on June 17, 1945. He died April 19, 2005. She was also predeceased by her brothers Stephen Bryk, Edward Bryk and Mack Bryk. Mrs. Niemczyk is survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, services will be private for immediate family. A memorial Mass will be held at a future date. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 46 Cornell Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010 or to the Felician Sisters Retirement Fund. Please submit on-line condolences at www.jendrzejczakfuneral.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 1, 2020.
