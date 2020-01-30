Home

Jones Funeral Home Inc
1503 Union Street
Schenectady, NY 12309
(518) 346-3881
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:30 AM
Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery
Niskayuna, NY
Mary A. Palombelli


1917 - 2020
Mary A. Palombelli, 102, formerly of Caroline Avenue, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Glendale Home in Scotia. Born on July 8, 1917 in Schenectady, NY, she was the daughter of Angelo and Carmela (Matarazzi) Palombelli. Mary worked at Ellis Hospital as a Registered Nurse for many years until her retirement. Her past times included gaming and camping. She is survived by several nieces and nephews including Carla Scofield of Middleburg, NY and great-great-nephews, Charles Scofield of Mariaville and Bryan Schofield of Rotterdam. A service followed by entombment will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, January 31, at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, 1503 Union Street, Schenectady, NY. Online guestbook at www.jonesfh.net.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
