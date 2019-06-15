Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St.
Waterford, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St.
Waterford, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Slade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Slade

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary A. Slade Obituary
Mary A. Slade, 87, passed away peacefully with her loving daughters by her side on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late James and Mary Connors. Mary was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Crescent. She enjoyed dancing, reading, going to the movies and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the devoted wife of 64 years of the late Lester E. Slade Sr. and loving mother of Deborah A. Coppola (Joe), Sandra J. Milter, and Lester E. Slade Jr. all of Mechanicville. She is also the proud grandmother of Brad E. Chamberlain (Jen), Joseph D. Coppola Jr. (Carolyn), Sean M. Coppola and Joyce Lue (Kevin) and great-grandmother of Joshua, Sam, Nathan and Brandon. Several nieces and nephews also survive. She is the sister of the late Shirley Abbott, Robert Connors and James Connors Jr. Funeral services will be Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will be in Saratoga National Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Download Now