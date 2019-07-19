Mary A. Visco, 90, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019 surrounded by her beloved family and buddy Moose at the home of her daughter. Born and raised in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Helen Zeglen Iovino. Mary was married to Dominick Visco for 42 years prior to his passing in 1992. She enjoyed being a homemaker, and always made sure her family's needs were tended to. Mary's favorite memories were those surrounded by her family. She loved cooking, especially lasagna, meat balls and pizza frites. Her family took many camping trips and vacations to the ocean. Mary is survived by her children, Robert (Susan) Visco, Michael (Cathy) Visco, Linda (Stephen) Vanyo, and Anthony (Barb) Visco. Her beloved grandchildren, Krista (Christian) Bills, Nicholas Visco, Dominick Visco, Andrew Visco, Anthony Visco, Michael Visco, Alexandra Visco and Ryan Visco. Mary's great-granddaughters, Kenley and Caroline Bills. Her sisters, Doreen Pelletier and Anna (Frank) Wilson; along with several nieces and nephews survive. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to the Community Hospice 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208, for the wonderful care Mary received. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 19, 2019