Mary Ann C. DePalmer, 84, formerly of McClellan St., died Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Schenectady Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Mary Ann was born and educated in Hingham, MA, for many years she lived in Brooklyn, before moving to Schenectady. Through the years she was hard working waitress at many locations including the Copacobana in New York City and the Blue Ribbon Diner. She loved being with people and made friends easily, despite all of the difficult times in her life. She will be remembered as a women with great strength overcoming the obstacles that life brought to her. Mary Ann had the great ability to multitask, being a devoted mother to her two sons, working and following her artistic and musical interests. She is survived by two sons, Michael Campo and Andrew Colavito. Funeral service, Thursday morning, 9 a.m. at the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady and 9:30 a.m. at St. Luke's Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. A calling hour will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Park View Cemetery, Schenectady. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019