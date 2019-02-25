Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gleason Funeral Home
730 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
(518) 374-1134
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Diacetis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Diacetis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Ann Diacetis Obituary
Mary Ann Diacetis, 66, died Monday, February 18, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Mary Ann was born in Albany to the late Albert T. Diacetis, Sr. and Frances Dinovo Diacetis and was a lifelong area resident. Mary Ann worked for the NYS Department of Tax and Finance for 37 years, until retiring. She was a member of the Colonie Elks Club, the Schenectady Moose Lodge and a past president of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 514 Aerie. Mary Ann is survived by the love of her life, John "Spark" Flower, her brother, Al (Michelle) Diacetis, Jr. and twin sister, Toni (Jack) Engel, five nieces and nephews, six great-nieces and great-nephews, her "adopted sister" and best friend for over 40 years, Sherry Christodoulou and her K9 companion, Charlie Brown. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Jack's Place, C/O John Flavo, Treasurer, 12 Stonehedge Dr., Gansevoort, NY 12831.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now