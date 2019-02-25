|
Mary Ann Diacetis, 66, died Monday, February 18, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Mary Ann was born in Albany to the late Albert T. Diacetis, Sr. and Frances Dinovo Diacetis and was a lifelong area resident. Mary Ann worked for the NYS Department of Tax and Finance for 37 years, until retiring. She was a member of the Colonie Elks Club, the Schenectady Moose Lodge and a past president of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 514 Aerie. Mary Ann is survived by the love of her life, John "Spark" Flower, her brother, Al (Michelle) Diacetis, Jr. and twin sister, Toni (Jack) Engel, five nieces and nephews, six great-nieces and great-nephews, her "adopted sister" and best friend for over 40 years, Sherry Christodoulou and her K9 companion, Charlie Brown. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Jack's Place, C/O John Flavo, Treasurer, 12 Stonehedge Dr., Gansevoort, NY 12831.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 25, 2019