Mary Ann "Nancy" Dwyre
Mary Ann "Nancy" Dwyre, 81, formerly of River Road, died Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes. Nancy was born in Luzerne County, PA. She worked as the office manager for Our Lady of Fatima Church, now St. Kateri Tekakwitha, for thirty years, retiring in 2010. Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Terrence E. Dwyre, who died in 2015. She is survived by two children, Kelley (Lawrence) Rea of Saugerties and Kevin (Karen) Dwyre of Glens Falls, four grandchildren, Megan and Christopher Rea and Brian and Lauren Dwyre. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Saturday, October 24, 2020, 10 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, Rosa Road. Masks and social distancing are required at church. There will be no calling hours due to Covid-19 restrictions. Burial will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Nancy's family wishes to thank Community Hospice and the staff of Eddy Village Green in Cohoes for the compassionate care they provided.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church
