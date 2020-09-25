1/
Mary Ann Jacobson
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Jacobson, age 80, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Mary Ann was born in Cleveland, Ohio on May 29, 1940 to the late John M. and Marion E. (Trommetter) Bryan. Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband of 51 years, Roland Jacobson; daughters Patti (Jacobson) Morrow and her husband Rob, and their children Jacob, Justin, and Jessica of Omaha, NE, and Diane (Jacobson) Desmond and her husband Patrick, and their children Michael and Christopher of Malta, NY; son Daryl Jacobson and wife Ivona, and their children Karolína and Nikolas of Broomfield, CO; brother Jerry Bryan and wife Marge of Mentor, OH; and sister Bette Rae Brindle of Henderson, NV; as well as many nieces and nephews. Mary Ann was predeceased by her siblings, Michael Bryan, Nancy (Bryan) Gruden, and Thomas Bryan. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 9 a.m. at St. Mary's of Ballston Spa, 167 Milton Ave., Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Funeral will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/MWyPIxvH8VQ . Interment will follow the Mass at St. Anthony Cemetery, 27 Glenridge Rd, Glenville, NY 12302. Masks required. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St Mary's of Ballston Spa or the hospice home where Mary Ann planted and tended the garden areas, Gateway House of Peace at 479 Rowland St., Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Mary's of Ballston Spa
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Glenville Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved