Mary Ann Jacobson, age 80, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Mary Ann was born in Cleveland, Ohio on May 29, 1940 to the late John M. and Marion E. (Trommetter) Bryan. Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband of 51 years, Roland Jacobson; daughters Patti (Jacobson) Morrow and her husband Rob, and their children Jacob, Justin, and Jessica of Omaha, NE, and Diane (Jacobson) Desmond and her husband Patrick, and their children Michael and Christopher of Malta, NY; son Daryl Jacobson and wife Ivona, and their children Karolína and Nikolas of Broomfield, CO; brother Jerry Bryan and wife Marge of Mentor, OH; and sister Bette Rae Brindle of Henderson, NV; as well as many nieces and nephews. Mary Ann was predeceased by her siblings, Michael Bryan, Nancy (Bryan) Gruden, and Thomas Bryan. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 9 a.m. at St. Mary's of Ballston Spa, 167 Milton Ave., Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Funeral will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/MWyPIxvH8VQ
. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Anthony Cemetery, 27 Glenridge Rd, Glenville, NY 12302. Masks required. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St Mary's of Ballston Spa or the hospice home where Mary Ann planted and tended the garden areas, Gateway House of Peace at 479 Rowland St., Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com
