Mary Ann DeMarco Nass, at rest January 8 after being stricken at home. Born in Schenectady, NY, daughter of the late Michael M. DeMarco and Fortunata "Flora" Micco DeMarco. Predeceased by husband, Joseph J. Nass, sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Francis Stone, and brother, Michael M. DeMarco, Jr. Survived by sons, C. Michael Hyrny (Kate) and Timothy J. Hyrny (Anita). Proud grandmother of Christian Hyrny (fiance Nha Wright), and Gabrielle Hyrny. Also survived by sister-in-law, Janet DeMarco, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. After attending Schenectady schools, Mary Ann was employed as a waitress by various establishments, including 16 years at Boulevard Bowl. She then began work as a housekeeper for the Americana Inn (later known as The Desmond) and was quickly promoted to Executive Housekeeper with a staff of 70 employees, an accomplishment of which she was immensely proud. Her employment gave her the opportunity to meet movie stars and famous entertainers, many with whom she developed a friendly relationship, including Bob and Dolores Hope, and she proudly displayed the tokens of appreciation given to her by them. Sacandaga Lake was a lifelong source of great enjoyment, from her youth at her family's camp to later in life with her husband, Joe, at their two lakeside homes. Trips down Memory Lane always included descriptions of lake views and gatherings, where everyone felt welcomed and comfortable. Mary Ann loved people from all walks of life, was quick to engage with people, even in passing or while standing in line, and was always able to find a familial or friendly connection with "The Old Neighborhood". She was a tour de force with an exhilarating personality, a quality mentioned over and over again by the many friends she made, especially by her "Johnny's Restaurant family," where she held court every Friday night. Mary Ann will be sorely missed by many. Calling hours will be held Saturday, January 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. immediately followed by a celebration of Mary Ann's life at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, Rotterdam. Private burial will take place at a later date. Contributions in Mary Ann's memory may be made to Anderson Family Fund, Capcom Federal Credit Union, 582 Balltown Road, Schenectady, NY 12304 or to the Tyler DeMarco Foundation at tylerdemarcofoundation.org. To share condolences, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020