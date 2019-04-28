Mary Ann Panariello, 79, passed away at home peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born in Albany, NY to Dominic Calonello and Louise Farina. She was married to Dominic Panariello. She was educated at the Vincentian Institute in Albany. Afterwards she worked as a secretary for Christ the King School in Guilderland NY, where she was like a second mother to the students. She was a devoted member of St. Madeleine Sophie and aided with volunteer work for the church. She was a recipient of the Mother Cabrini Award. She loved being around people, whether it was socializing at home or meeting family and friends for lunch. Above all, she cherished the time spent with her loving children and grandchildren. Mary Ann leaves behind her sons, James (Laurie) Panariello and John (Debbie) Panariello, and her four grandchildren, Michael, Ben, Sarah, and Lauren. She now joins in eternal life her parents, Dominic Calonello and Louise Farina, and her beloved husband, Dominic Panariello. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Demarco-Stone Funeral Home 5216 Western Turnpike, Guilderland, NY 12084. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Madeleine Sophie Church, 3500 Carman Rd, Schenectady, NY 12303 on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow immediately at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary