Mary Anne Kot, 62, passed away after a year and half battle with Muscular Dystrophy/ALS at her home surrounded by her loving family on April 7, 2019. Born on February 13, 1957 in Albany, NY, she was the daughter of the late Paul J. and Rita M. (Conrad) McAuliffe. She was married to William M. Kot, Jr. on June 2, 1979. Mary Anne graduated from Colonie Central High School and earned her master's degree in Education from the College of St. Rose. She was a teacher at Hamilton Elementary in Schenectady for 30 years. She was communicant of St. Paul the Apostle Church in Schenectady. Mary Anne was an avid reader and loved to go to garage sales in search of used books for her students to read. In her spare time, she enjoyed being on the boat, shopping, craft fairs and most importantly, being with her grandchildren. Mary Anne was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, teacher and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her husband of 40 years, William M. Kot, Jr., she is survived by her son, Christopher (Melody) Kot; her beloved grandchildren, Lucas, Axel and Arabella; her siblings, Stephanie Torvinen and Paul McAuliffe. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mary Ann's family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to Julie Fournier for her compassionate and loving care over the last year and a half and also the nurses and doctors who came to the house. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 11 at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 2733 Albany Street, Schenectady. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary Ann's name to the The Lewis Golub Clinic at St. Peter's Hospital, 19 Warehouse Row, Albany, NY 12205. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019