Mary Anne Miller, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020 at Baptist Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Scotia. Born March 2, 1933 in Schenectady, Mary Anne was the daughter of late Thomas Francis and Irene (Hodgins) Monaghan. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School and retired from NYS Tax & Finance after 25+ years of service. Mary Anne was a former resident of Niskayuna. Mary Anne is survived by her children, Kathleen Pierone of Rotterdam, Thomas Miller of Niskayuna and Susan Miller of Schenectady. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, reading and doing crosswords, playing card games, watching mysteries, the Soaps and classical movies, dancing, seeing Broadway musicals and famous entertainers like Sergio Franchi plus domestic traveling especially to the ocean. Mary Anne had a love for animals above all her cats. Due to current circumstances, her "Celebration of Life" services will be held in the future on a date to be determined at Daly Funeral Home. Mary Anne was cremated after a private family viewing. Contributions in Mary Anne's memory may be made to ASPCA or the Animal Protective Foundation at 53 Maple Ave, Schenectady, NY 12302. Online condolences at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 12, 2020.