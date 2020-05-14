Mary B. Whitesel
1932 - 2020
Mary B. Whitesel, 88, passed away on May 11, 2020 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Nauvoo, Ohio on January 5, 1932, to Harold and Florence Bice. Mary worked at Pure Oil Co and North American Aviation in Columbus, Ohio. On July 1, 1961 she married Frederick Whitesel and together they moved to Manchester, Connecticut. In 1976 they settled in Charlton, NY to raise their family. Mary worked as a bookkeeper at High Mills Garage in Burnt Hills, for many years, retiring in 1995. She was a member of the Charlton Freehold Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon. Mary enjoyed dancing and crocheting and was very proud of her ceramic creations. She was predeceased by her son John, her father and stepmother Harold and Murbel Bice, mother and stepfather Florence and Edward Henry, sister Emma Stone (James), and brother Ed Henry. Mary is survived by loving husband Frederick; grandson Tyler Whitesel (Rebecca); stepgrandson Zachery Timberlin; sister Nancy Shea (Larry), sister in law Rosetta Henry; and many nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held. Memorial contributions in memory of Mary may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
