Mary Basilio passed away at her home on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 86. Mary was born in Canajoharie, NY, to her parents, the late Joseph and Mary (Masi) Lupo. She graduated from Canajoharie High School and went on to complete her studies at Albright-Knox Art School. Mary married her dear husband, Pasquale "Pat" on August 8th, 1954. Together they had two children, Anthony and Anne Marie. Mary was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church where she served at the head of the visitation ministry as well as serving as a Eucharistic minister. She also volunteered at the local library and food pantry. In Mary's spare time she enjoyed practicing her gift of art, in the mediums of painting and pen and ink drawings. She also greatly enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles. Mary leaves behind her loving husband of 65 years, Pasquale "Pat" Basilio and her devoted children, Anne Marie Stroble (Terry) and Anthony Basilio as well as her sister, Angeline Luft (Jim) and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church on Pleasant Street in Schenectady with an hour of visitation taking place prior, from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Entombment will follow at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna. Mary's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Community Hospice and especially Leah, Chi, Lisa, Tina, Sue, Kristin, Maggie and Emily, for the kind and compassionate care they provided to Mary throughout her illness. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Community Hospice, 310 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. To share a memory or condolence, you may visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 3, 2020