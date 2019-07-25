Mary (Hamilton) Buhr, of Charlotte, NC, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born and raised in Schenectady, NY, Mary graduated from Mont Pleasant High School and Mildred Ellie Business School. Mary met her husband, Ray while both worked for GE in Schenectady. They were married for 54 years until Ray passed away in 2013. After retiring, Mary and Ray enjoyed volunteering with Meals On Wheels, cooking with their Gourmet Dinner Group and spending time with their family and dear friends. Mary and Ray raised three children, and as they moved around the country with GE, Mary took great pride in transforming each new house into a "home" for her family. She was a loving, nurturing mother who always encouraged her children to follow their dreams. Mary is survived by her children, Kelley Trott, Kathleen Kazanjian, Stephen Buhr; sons-in-law, Andrew Trott and David Kazanjian; her grandchildren, Katie Trott, Courtney Trott, Nicholas Kazanjian and Kyle Kazanjian; her brother, James Hamilton; and multiple nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Monday, July 29 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be in Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to (StJude.org). Published in The Daily Gazette on July 25, 2019