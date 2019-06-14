Resources More Obituaries for Mary Nelson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sister Mary Catherine PBVM Nelson

Obituary Condolences Flowers Sister Mary Catherine Nelson, PBVM, a member of the religious order of the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at St. Colman's Presentation Convent in Watervliet. Sr. Mary Catherine celebrated her 100th birthday on May 27th of this year. Born in Everett, Massachusetts, she was the beloved daughter, and the only child, of the late Charles E. and Helen (Hughes) Nelson. Sister Mary Catherine was orphaned at an early age due to the death of her parents and was raised by her aunt and uncle, Mary and William Newell. Their only son, her cousin, the late William Newell was like a brother to her. Sister Mary Catherine was a graduate of Everett High School and later furthered her education at the College of St. Rose in Albany where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1958 and her master's degree in History in 1963. Sister Mary Catherine entered the religious order of the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary on October 5, 1940. She was received into the order on April 5, 1941; professed her first vows on April 6, 1943 and her final vows on April 7, 1946. Throughout her entire religious life Sister Mary Catherine served as a teacher, teaching mathematics, science and history, and also served as an administrator in the Albany Catholic Diocesan Schools staffed by the Sisters of the Pre- sentation. For 25 years she was the Principal of St. Ambrose School in Latham and, upon her retirement from teaching, Sister Mary Catherine worked in the Finance Department of St. Colman's and served on the Administrative Council at St. Colman's for the Religious Sisters. A woman of great faith and artistic talent, Sister Mary Catherine will always be remembered for her dedication to her religious community, to her students and for the care and affection she gave to her canine companions throughout the years. She is survived by her cousins in the Newell family and her community of Religious Sisters whom she loved dearly. Sister Mary Catherine will be received into St. Colman's Chapel in Watervliet on Friday (today) at 4 p.m. at which time a prayer service will be held. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 11 a.m. in St. Colman's Chapel. The Rite of Committal and interment will follow the Mass in St. Colman's Cemetery where Sister Mary Catherine will be buried on the same date of her baptism, one hundred years earlier. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to attend all services and may also visit with the Sisters of the Presentation and Sister Mary Catherine's family on Friday (today), from 4 to 7 p.m. in St. Colman's Chapel, Watervliet. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries