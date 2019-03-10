Mary "Pat" Clark, 77, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Pat was born in Albany, NY on May 20, 1941 to the late Horace and Agnes Brimhall. On March 12, 1960 she married the love of her life, Jack Clark. They were married for 51 years until his passing in 2011. Together they raised four children. She will be remembered for her love of camping with her family at Pine Lake, and traveling with Jack, Carol and Vern. Pat's passion in life was her family. Pat was predeceased by her beloved husband, Jack, and her baby sister, Kay Brimhall. She is survived by her children, Michael (Eileen) Clark, Janice Sciocchetti, Sandi (Daniel) Miller, and Beth Clark; her seven grandchildren, Steven, Daniel, Jillian, Allison, Isiah, Elijah, and Katie; her three great-grandchildren, Jack, Peyton, and Alex; her siblings, Carol (Vern) Cure, Frank Brimhall, and Michael Brimhall; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205, on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Burial will be held at Gerald B.H. Solomon, Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Pat's name to St. Luke's Food Pantry, 1241 State Street, Schenectady, NY. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary