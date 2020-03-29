|
|
Mary D. Holck, 79, passed away on March 24, 2020 at home with her family after a long illness. Mary was born on February 27, 1941 in Albany, New York. She was the daughter of the late Sylvester and Rita Fazzone. Mary is survived by her husband of 58 years, Harry Holck, Jr.: their children Harry Holck IV (Terri Ryan) and AnnMarie O'Brien (Todd); grandchildren Thomas and Jacob O'Brien: siblings Albert Fazzone (Pearl), Art Fazzone (Joanne), Mike Fazzone, Phil Fazzone, Pat Shafer (Jim), Debbie McKenna, and Diana Harris (Nelson); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her brother Tony Fazzone and her granddaughter Ellise O'Brien. Mary graduated from Colonie High School and went on to work at the former Union-Star newspaper in Schenectady. Mary stayed at home for many years to raise her children, returning to work when her children were older. She worked for The Schenectady Arts Council and Proctor's Theater. She was a writer for The Daily Gazette until her retirement. Mary wrote many feature stories about the arts, one of which earned her an Associated Press award. After retirement, Mary cherished her role caring for her grandsons, Thomas and Jacob. Mary and Harry were married on December 29, 1962. Theirs is a lifelong love story as they were born one day apart in the same hospital. It is said that their bassinets were right next to each other in the hospital nursery, so they were meant to be together. Mary and Harry went through school together in Colonie and became high school sweethearts. They were married for 58 years. The arts were important to Mary and were always a part of her life. As a young girl she loved dance. Later in her life she took on a creative role with the former Achillies Figure Skating Club at Union College, where she helped create costumes, stories and designs for the club's figure skating shows. Her other artistic pursuits included painting, needle work, and hooking wool rugs. Mary liked New England and she enjoyed visiting antique shops in her travels. The yearly trips to vacation on the St. Lawrence River were particularly special because the whole family went together. She especially enjoyed watching Thomas and Jacob play there, and spending time with the friends at Pine Bay. Mary was always an avid reader and writer. She was an intelligent, insightful woman who had a gift for words. Mary spent much of her time writing stories of her early life and experiences. As she created beautiful stories, she created a beautiful life with her family. Mary's life story will live on in our hearts. It is a story of strength, resilience, love and devotion. Mary lived her life with class and grace and brought beauty to the world. She will be deeply missed. Because of the current restrictions due to COVID 19, all services will be private. To share online condolences please visit www.newcomeralbany.com. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: The Community Hospice Foundation 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12008.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 29, 2020