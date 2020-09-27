Mary D. (nee: Sawka) Shanahan, 100, of Scotia, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Born in Solvay, NY on September 20, 1920, Mary was the daughter of the late Dennis and Sophie Sawka. She moved to the local area in 1963 from AZ. She was a communicant of St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church in Schenectady. Mary was a secretary for HUD in Schenectady for many years until her retirement. In addition to her parents, Mary is predeceased by her son, Mark Shanahan and siblings, Michael Sawka, Peter Sawka, George Sawka, Helene Bottar, Olga Arras and Anne Staniec. Survivors include her daughter, Kathleen Valentino of Guilderland; five grandchildren, Lisa Valentino, Rosemary Valentino, Kristin Shanahan, Andrea Shanahan and Stacey Shanahan; and one great-grandchild, Harper Murphy. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name may be made to St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church, 1241 State Street, Schenectady, NY 12304. Arrangements are entrusted to Griswold Funeral Home, Schenectady, NY. For online condolences please visit, www.sbfuneralhome.com
