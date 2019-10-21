|
Mary J. Leone, 84, of Schenectady, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on October 19, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born on October 23, 1934 to the late Biagio and Angela Maria DiNola. She was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School and a lifetime resident of Schenectady, where she met and married her husband of 65 years Salvatore (Sam) Leone. She was a lifelong parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Mary retired from the General Electric Company after 25 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, and hosting family gatherings and celebrations. She was best known among family and friends for making Italian meals that could rival any premiere Italian restaurant. Her recipes will live on with her family. Mary is survived by her loving husband, Sam; children, Rick (Laurie) Leone, Linda St. Louis, Tammy (Jeff) Curtis; grandchildren, Tiffany, Jamie, Lyndsay (Dan), Eric, Britton, Jaeda, and Ethan; brother and sister-in-law, Anthony Leone and Florence DeSalvatore; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Dominic (Virginia), Angelo, and Philip (Antionette) DiNola; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Barbara Leone, Frank and Emma Venditti, and Armond DeSalvatore. Calling hours will be held at the DeLegge Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 22nd from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23rd, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment will follow at Saints Cyril and Method Cemetery in Rotterdam. Those who wish to remember Mary in a special way may make a contribution to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1255 Pleasant St, Schenectady, NY 12303. For flowers and condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019