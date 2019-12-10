|
|
Mary Domblewski passed away in her sleep during the early morning hours of December 6. She had been steadily and cruelly diminished by Alzheimer's disease for some 17 years. Mary was born in Rotterdam Junction, New York, in 1922, and spent almost all of her life within a few miles of her birthplace. She was the daughter of Italian immigrants, one of whom was a railroad worker. The proud valedictorian of Woestina High School, class of 1940, Mary dreamed of going on to business school, but lacked the role models, resources, and opportunities to do so. Instead, she worked very hard on the Home Front during World War II as a secretary for the General Electric Company and as a volunteer candy striper in the local hospital. Mary met and married her husband, Iggy, the son of Lithuanian immigrants and a winner of the Silver Star, after the soldiers returned from World War II. They shared a love of dancing; a small suburban home; a life that was deeply rooted in their family, friends, and community; and, in time, two daughters. When the children got older, Mary went to work at Draper School, where she took on a series of administrative duties. With her extraordinary memory and kind demeanor, she became known to and well liked by what seemed like the entire town. She also served as an officer of the PTA, volunteered for the local chapter of the DAV, and was an active member of both her church and local Democratic club. In later life, she was thrilled to be a grandmother, a role at which she excelled. She is survived by her brother Ralph DiMenna of Arden, North Carolina; her daughter Mary Ellen Gadski and her son-in-law Robert Gadski of Indianapolis, Indiana; her daughter Carol Domblewski and her son-in-law Larry Eckler of Acton, Massachusetts; her grandson Zachary Eckler and his wife Pegah Jalali of Brooklyn, New York; her granddaughter Lauren Eckler of Somerville, Massachusetts; and her great-granddaughter Soraya June Eckler. Calling hours will be held Thursday December 12th from 6 to 8 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam, NY. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church at 9 a.m. on Friday, December 13, followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Rotterdam Seniors Citizens' Center. To leave a condolence or message for the family, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019