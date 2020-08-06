Mary E. "Betty" Hunt, 85 years, of Garlock Street, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born on Tuesday, March 12, 1935 in Cohoes, NY, the daughter of the late John and the late Corinne Dickey Murray. She was a graduate of Catholic Central High School in Troy, NY, Class of 1952. She received her bachelor's and master's degrees in Education from NYS College for Teachers (now known as SUNY Albany). Mrs. Hunt has been a resident of Canajoharie for over 50 years, previously residing in Green Island, NY. Mrs. Hunt started her teaching career at Schenectady Central Park Junior High School. She then accepted a job offer at Harry Hoag Elementary School, where she worked as a dedicated teacher for over 18 years. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church. Betty was a member of the Mohawk Valley Women's Club, Delta Capa Gama Society, Drama Club, Student Council, and the Upper Montgomery Co Retired Teachers Association. On November 19, 1960 in Cohoes, NY Mary was wed to Frank J. Hunt, a union that lasted until Frank's passing September 24, 2017. Her brother, Thomas Murray predeceased her. Mrs. Hunt is survived by her daughter Kathleen Carpenter of Syracuse, NY; sons John and Heidi Hunt of Amsterdam, NY, Dan and Susanne Hunt of Hamilton, NY; sister-in-law Marianne Murray of Stuart, FL; seven grandchildren, Megan Carpenter, Kelsey Carpenter, Ryan Hunt, Sean Hunt, Alison Belt Dannie Hunt, Albert Hunt; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Also surviving is Donna Clark, who Betty wished to express a special thanks and appreciation to. While following the states recommended guidelines for Covid-19, practicing social distancing and wearing a mask, A Prayer Service will be held on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 at the chapel of Houghtaling and Smith Funeral Home, Inc., 20 Otsego Street, Canajoharie, NY 13317, at 11:15 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 12 noon at Our Lady of Hope, Reid Street, Fort Plain, NY 13339. The family will be receiving friends and relatives at the funeral home on Friday, August 7th from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial will follow at St. Peter and Paul's Catholic Cemetery. Those wishing to contribute in memory of Mrs. Hunt, please consider either Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, or the Alzheimer's Association
. For anyone wishing to attend services, but are feeling uncomfortable due to Covid-19, please feel free to sign our online guestbook and or watch the memorial video, once available for Mrs. Hunt at www.houghtalingandsmith.com
