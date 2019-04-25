The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
Mary Elane Kielty, 52, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on February 20, 2019. Mary was born in Augsburg, Germany a daughter of James Kielty and the late Henery Nadene Gillespie Kielty. Mary was a kind and loving woman. She cherished spending time with her family and her puppy; and will be remembered for always putting others before herself and her participation with "Warm Hugz". She was predeceased by her mother, Henery; daughter, Rebecca R. Murton; granddaughter, Ahllia Witherspoon and a sister, Patricia C. Kielty. Mary is survived by her father, James(Patty); step-mother, Dana; fiancé, Joe Minikiewicz; chidren, Meri (Steve) Abbot, Steven Kielty, Zachary (Larinda) Kielty; siblings, Tracy (Scott) Heller, Sharon (Rick) Springer, Kelly (Joe) Champagne, Jamey (Megan) Kielty and Shaun Kielty; 12 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street on Sunday, April 28th from 3 to 5 p.m. A service will be held at 5 .pm. Those wishing may make memorial contributions in Mary's memory to Alpha Pregnancy Care Center, 518 Clinton Avenue, Albany, NY 12206.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019
