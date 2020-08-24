Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Carroll-Fritz, 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family. Betty was a lifelong resident of Schenectady. She attended Nott Terrace High School. Upon graduation she successfully trained at Albany Medical Center to become an x-ray technician. She later worked at the office of Dr. Runge in Schenectady, NY. Betty was very close with her brother, William George Harbison, whom she lost August 30, 1951 when he was only 24 years old. In May of 1952, Betty married Thomas G. Carroll, Jr. Together, Betty and Tom had five sons. Tom Carroll passed away from ALS in 1972 at the age of 43. Betty along with her mother, Agnes Harbison, raised "the boys," each attending St. Helens and Bishop Gibbons High School. She was dedicated and worked hard to put all five boys through college. In 1974, Betty became the Deputy County Clerk of Schenectady where she managed the motor vehicles department for 12 years. In 1986, she was appointed Commissioner of Jurors for Schenectady County where she was known and loved by so many throughout the county. Betty retired in April of 1999. In 1993, Betty married her lifelong friend, Richard "Mike" Fritz, and they happily lived out their lives together on Hilltop Rd. in Niskayuna, NY. Mike passed away in February of 2019. Betty was predeceased by her parents, Roy and Agnes Harbison; her brother, William Harbison; her first husband, Thomas G. Carroll, Jr.; and her second husband, Richard "Mike" Fritz. Betty had a wonderful life filled with the love of entertaining and being around friends and family. She enjoyed the beach in Lake Luzerne where she spent summers with the boys and many friends. She enjoyed playing bridge, avid Yankees fan and always looked forward to the NCAA basketball tournament. Betty was a woman of great faith and an active member of St. Helen's/St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish. She was actively involved with St. Helens School for 23 years and a familiar face at all of the Bishop Gibbons sporting events that her five boys participated in. Betty is survived by her children William H. Carroll (Nancy) Wakefield MA, Thomas G. Carroll, III (Kathleen) Rye NY, Christopher J. Carroll (Jennifer) Lake Placid, NY, Dennis Ed Carroll (Margaret) Clifton Park, Michael Guy Carroll (Melanie), Stamford, CT; Betty is also survived by her step-children Richard C. Fritz, Jr. (Linda) Niskayuna, Mary Anne Fritz (Deb Erdner), Niskayuna, Julia DeBlase, Niskayuna, Patricia Fritz (Linda Brown), Niskayuna, Carol Braungart (Greg), Niskayuna, NY and Robert F. Fritz, (Margaret), Loudonville: 24 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren. The family wishes to express their sincerest thanks to Lynn, Trudy, Aida, Jessica, Erin and John for their wonderful care and kindness. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, Union Street. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:30pm at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 1803 Union St., Niskayuna. The family requests all social distancing protocols are observed, and face masks are required to be worn throughout. A private burial will be held at The Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna. The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to: The ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd. Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209 or St. Kateri Tekakwitha, 2216 Rosa Road, Schenectady, NY, 12309.