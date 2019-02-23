We Look at Life with Different Eyes (for Mary) Even though two years have passed, Our feelings of loss are ever-present. Your legacy of love lives on, While our hearts still grieve and lament. We look at life with different eyes. Things will never be the same. Without saying to you our official goodbyes the void will always remain... We miss your warmth, your humor, your zest for life- so awesome! Who knew our time would end so soon before all our plans would blossom? Yes, we have the many memories that comfort us in times of strife. But we miss your voice, a touch, a hug-nothing else on Earth will suffice. We walk through life much differently now, for who knows what lies ahead. We walk through life as family just knowing your love is always there. By Kelly Wolf Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary