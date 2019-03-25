Mary Elizabeth Templer (Berger) of Niskayuna, NY passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at Albany Medical Center. In her younger years in between raising six children, she worked as a hairstylist and also a nurse's aide. She was a fun-loving Mom and Grandma with a great sense of humor. She was famous for her one-liners that made everyone laugh. She loved babies and her grand-children brought so much joy to her life. She enjoyed spending time with family up at the lake. She had a great love for all animals and especially her two dogs Elvey and Susie Marie. She has always cared more about taking care of others and has always put everyone else's needs before her own. She taught us all the meaning of family, strength, perseverance, and most importantly how to love. She is survived by the love of her life Richard "Pete" Berger, 2 sons Robert Templer of Bradenton, FL and Kevin Berger (Tamara) of Glenville, NY, 3 daughters, Theresa Benaquista (Emerick) of Glenville, NY, Christine Cubello (Mario) of Glenmont, NY, Colleen Senecal (John) of Canton, CT. She is also survived by 18 grand-children (Nathan, Bryce, Randi, Robby, Ej, Dylan, Brianna, Kevin Jr., Kylah, Lucas, Cameron, Michael, Mario, Matteo, Massimo, Marissa, Jackson, and Austin), 3 great grand-children (Alannah, Aubrey, and Brody), 5 sisters Dolores MacDonald, Donna Santor, Michelle Pitari, Angela Pepper, Cindy Neach, 2 brothers Harvey Neach and Kurt Neach, and many nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her son William Templer, Jr. along with siblings Joette Denning, Larry Spraker, Sonny Spraker, Robin Neach, Cookie Neach, and Anita Neach. Calling hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday with a service to follow at New Comer Cremations and Funerals 343 New Karner Road Colonie, NY 12205. Contributions in Mary's name may be made to Bernard & Millie Duker Children's Hospital at Albany Medical Center, c/o Albany Medical Center Foundation, P.O. Box 8928, Albany, NY 12208 or online at https://community.amc.edu/givenow. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary